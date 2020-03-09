Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,533 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 65,089 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,233 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the airline’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 62,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

