Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $47.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

