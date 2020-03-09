FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,199,000 after buying an additional 50,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,403,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 490,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,311,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $249.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

