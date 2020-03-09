Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30.

