Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,813 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 810,835 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.