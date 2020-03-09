United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,365 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX opened at $126.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $120.00 and a one year high of $158.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

