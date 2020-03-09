TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). TherapeuticsMD reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 354.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $488.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 178.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

