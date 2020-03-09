Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,715 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on JEC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $94.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.