Zacks: Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.54. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CW. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $121.72 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $108.96 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.