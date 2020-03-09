$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.23. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,596 shares of company stock worth $10,746,582. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $122,069,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR opened at $110.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $96.31 and a 12-month high of $124.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

