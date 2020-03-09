Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 19.73% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

