Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CarMax by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

