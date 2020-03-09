Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,823 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $34.16 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

