Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,102 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $9,929,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 191,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,594,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Deere & Company stock opened at $164.04 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

