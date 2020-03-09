Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,173 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $382.47 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

