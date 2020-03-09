Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post $1.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.32. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $105.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

