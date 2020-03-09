$1.88 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,591 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.13. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $131.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

