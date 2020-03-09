Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,281.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

