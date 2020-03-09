Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,281.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Powell Industries, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Powell Industries, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 23,675 Shares of FedEx Co.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 23,675 Shares of FedEx Co.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Seneca Foods Corp
Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Seneca Foods Corp
Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $233,000 in Matrix Service Co
Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $233,000 in Matrix Service Co
Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $233,000 in Archrock Inc
Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $233,000 in Archrock Inc
Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc
Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report