Accident Compensation Corp Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accident Compensation Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,281.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

