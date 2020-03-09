Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 88.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 335.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $350.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $315.09 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.