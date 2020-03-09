Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.0% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $289.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,281.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

