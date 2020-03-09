Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,493 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,839,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,055 shares of company stock worth $16,261,811. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

VRSK opened at $163.37 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $125.10 and a one year high of $171.73. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

