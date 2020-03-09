Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 75,377 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75,377 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,073,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,164,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $164.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average is $172.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

