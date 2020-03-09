Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 921,678 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 921,678 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.