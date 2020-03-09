General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,691 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,725,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $163.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.47 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

