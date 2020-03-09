Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Shares of LHX opened at $199.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.64 and a 200 day moving average of $208.55. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $156.90 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.