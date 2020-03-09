Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.03. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

