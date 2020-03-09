Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $147.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $109.37 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,963 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

