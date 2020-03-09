Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,720 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 57.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NYSE EFX opened at $154.18 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $164.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

