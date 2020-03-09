Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74,996 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,399,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $156.09 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

