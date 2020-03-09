Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,427 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $164.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

