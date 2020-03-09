Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,416 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,458,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 150,350 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,267,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.23. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLIR. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

