Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Director Sells C$892,988.86 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total value of C$892,988.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,493,135.96.

Shares of L opened at C$72.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a 52-week low of C$64.16 and a 52-week high of C$76.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

