Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,809 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,510,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $120.16 on Monday. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $117.30 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

