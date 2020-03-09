Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $750,500.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Henry Tayloe Stansbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total transaction of $800,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $812,800.00.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $141.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $178.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

