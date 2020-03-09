Insider Selling: Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) EVP Sells $637,488.00 in Stock

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WSO stock opened at $181.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.60. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $2,030,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 44.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 28.3% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

