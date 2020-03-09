Insider Selling: Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) EVP Sells $637,488.00 in Stock

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
WSO stock opened at $181.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.60. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
