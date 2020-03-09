Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $826,532.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $336.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.17 and its 200 day moving average is $276.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,452,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,776,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,483,000 after buying an additional 109,320 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.11.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

