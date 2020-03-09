Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $826,532.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $336.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.17 and its 200 day moving average is $276.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,452,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,776,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,483,000 after buying an additional 109,320 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.11.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 921,678 Shares of General Electric
Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 921,678 Shares of General Electric
General Dynamics Co. Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.
General Dynamics Co. Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in L3Harris
Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in L3Harris
Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc.
Kansas City Southern Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.
Kansas City Southern Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,720 Shares of Equifax Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,720 Shares of Equifax Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report