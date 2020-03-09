SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells $604,957.37 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $285.57 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $181.50 and a 1 year high of $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 221.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.90.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,897,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.