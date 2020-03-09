SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells $604,957.37 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $285.57 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $181.50 and a 1 year high of $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 221.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,897,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

