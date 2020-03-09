Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sells $794,414.48 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Rob Ward sold 17,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $794,414.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rob Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $5,670,011.01.

On Friday, February 28th, Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,161,966.46.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $40.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 178.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.