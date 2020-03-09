Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Sells $669,110.22 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 8,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $669,110.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,535.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Q2 by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 425,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Q2 by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Q2 by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 694,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,273,000 after purchasing an additional 154,026 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

