Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Sells $669,110.22 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 8,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $669,110.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,535.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of QTWO opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
