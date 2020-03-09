Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,619 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 595,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,314 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYK. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

