Fmr LLC Buys 166,300 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.43 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

