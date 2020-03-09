Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.78% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIVO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcilwraith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVO. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $8.06 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.