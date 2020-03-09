Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,991 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.84% of Arcosa worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. Arcosa Inc has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACA. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

