Fmr LLC Purchases 128,313 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 687,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,313 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,722,000 after acquiring an additional 192,034 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 139,683 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth $2,845,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blucora by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Blucora by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. Blucora Inc has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

