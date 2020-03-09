Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after purchasing an additional 593,792 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400 in the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NYSE:WAL opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.