Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.56% of New Gold worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Signition LP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.03.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. New Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.