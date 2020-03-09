Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 39,230 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 515.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 39,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 13,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 42,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.