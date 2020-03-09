Fmr LLC Purchases 314,591 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,591 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.50% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Gold Standard Ventures Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.