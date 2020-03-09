Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.34% of Trex worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

In other news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,442.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $103.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.72. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

